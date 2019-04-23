Mike Lee Says Mueller Report Has Destroyed Any Possibility Of Trump Impeachment

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah claimed special counsel Robert Mueller’s report has destroyed any Democratic hopes of impeaching the president, and he said the party will finally start to move on.

“To me it seems clear, they were woefully disappointed. I mean look, they have been holding out for this mystical Mueller report for two years,” Lee said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“They believed that it was going to be answer to all of their problems — that all of a sudden it would come out and Democratic children throughout the nation would be holding hands and singing songs of praise. And the report came out and the there isn’t there,” he added. “It’s not going to work. So a few of them are still saying let’s impeach. But I think the smart set is looking back and saying, there’s nothing there to prosecute.”

Lee said Democrats should have learned their lesson from former President Bill Clinton and realized that impeachment was a long shot.

“Republicans learned this a couple of decades ago when going through the impeachment process for Bill Clinton,” he said earlier in the interview. “It didn’t turn out well for us. There’s no reason why it would turn out well for them this time around.”

Lee also said Democrats have become frustrated with the system because they’ve been unable to manipulate it to their benefit.

“There’s no evidence, not even a scintilla of conclusion,” he said. “The circumstances don’t warrant themselves well. They don’t suggest any type of obstruction charge. And so they just don’t have it. They must be very disappointed that is how the system works.”

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]