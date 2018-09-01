Mike Huckabee: Unless ‘Smug, Arrogant People’ On Other Networks Look at FBI Corruption ‘We’ve Lost Our Country

The former governor of Arkansas was on Fox & Friends Friday to discuss the connections Bruce Ohr has with Robert Mueller and the Fusion GPS dossier. Huckabee called it a “disgusting coverup and conspiracy” by the DOJ, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stand aside if he won’t do anything about it.

"These weren't political operatives. These weren't people from the DNC. They conspired with people from the DNC. They used money that the DNC and Hillary [Clinton] supplied, these were our taxpayer-funded government officials who were trying to bring down an elected president in our own country. And if somebody doesn't hold them accountable for this, if we don't unravel it and those smug arrogant people sitting on the other networks this morning around their little tables talking about the president and dismissing him. If they don't open their eyes and see what's happening, we have lost our country."

President Trump on Thursday night seemingly issued an ultimatum to the Justice Department and the FBI – either they “start doing their job” or he will “get involved.”

The president’s pointed remarks came as he took the stage at a rally in Indiana in support of GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

“All I can say is, our Justice Department and our FBI, at the top of each because inside they have incredible people, but our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now because people are angry,” Trump said. “What’s happening is a disgrace. And at some point, I wanted to stay out, but at some point if it doesn’t straighten out properly, I want them to do their job, I will get involved and I’ll get in there if I have to.”

He went on to say it was “disgraceful” and that “the whole world is watching.”

He added, “And the whole world gets it and the whole world understands exactly what’s going on.” – READ MORE