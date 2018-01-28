Mike Huckabee Torches Cher After She Viciously Attacked His Daughter — ‘Of All the People…’ (VIDEO)

Cher, a 71-year-old singer, recently attacked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Twitter, claiming she dresses like a “sister wife.”

Now Sarah’s father, Mike Huckabee, has responded to the singer’s attack on his daughter, and he held nothing back. Huckabee appeared on Fox Business Network with Stuart Varney and stated:

“Of all the people to give fashion advice on how to professionally dress like a business person, are you serious, Cher? You’re going to be the one?” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

On Monday, the singer took to Twitter to express her sentiments about Sander’s style and shamed her for her everyday wear.

Cher’s tweet read, “Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife.”

The singer illustrated her tweet with an image of two women in stereotypical clothing. In the photo the women also sport braids, plain lace-up shoes and high-neck dresses with long sleeves and puffy shoulders.

Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Sander’s style has been debated by the media. In August 2017, The New York Times described the press secretary’s style as “relatable” and “very different image from her predecessor, who was ridiculed for his ill-fitting suits, frumpy ties and American flag pin discombobulation.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing just after the government shutdown came to an end, and many of the questions were pointed at the issue of sanctuary cities and immigration.

The shutdown occurred after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democrats could not agree on a deal over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with President Donald Trump and Republicans. Schumer eventually gave in to vote to reopen the government in exchange for negotiations on DACA.

During the briefing, Sanders was asked about the Department of Justice “threatening 23 so-called sanctuary cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, with subpoenas.”– READ MORE