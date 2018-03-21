True Pundit

Mike Huckabee SLAMS Jim Carrey: ‘Low Blow’ To Attack My Daughter’s Faith

Over the weekend, the famed comedic actor took a cheap shot at WH press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a grotesque painting. Though Carrey did not explicitly name the press secretary, the painting looked eerily similar to her, albeit with grotesque abnormalities. In addition to portraying her as “Monstrous!,” Carrey suggested she was a false Christian:

 

“Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & ‘Christaphobe’ @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a ‘so-called Muslim’ or ‘so-called Jew?’ ” Mike Huckabee tweeted, adding “#classlessCarrey.”

Carrey will not apologize and even celebrated his work in a statement to The Young Turks. – READ MORE

Jim Carrey may have finally gone too far over-the-top, and that's saying a lot for a guy who made a career out of defining the parameters of over-the-top.
