Mike Ditka on Anthem Protests: ‘If You Can’t Respect Our National Anthem, Get the Hell Out of the Country’ (VIDEO)

Legendary NFL coach Mike Ditka has clear, unmistakable thoughts on what should happen to athletes who refuse to stand in respect for the national anthem.

Ditka says they should, “Get the hell out of the country.”

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the man known affectionately throughout Chicago and maybe less affectionately in Green Bay as, ‘Da Coach,” blasted the athletes demonstrating against the country that has given them so much.

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country,” Ditka said. “That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.” – READ MORE

