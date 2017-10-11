Mike Ditka: ‘If You Don’t Respect Our Country, Then You Shouldn’t Be in this Country Playing Football’

There’s one thing you don’t have to worry about when asking Mike Ditka a question, and that’s not getting a straight answer. The Bears legend and Hall of Famer railed against anthem protesters in a recent interview, saying “there has been no oppression in this country in the last 100 years that I’m aware of.”

Ditka appeared with Jim Gray on Westwood One’s Monday Night Football pregame show. Ditka said that he believes all players should stand for the anthem. Host Jim Gray then asked Ditka if he would benched players for kneeling, if he were still coaching.

What followed was classic Ditka.

Ditka said, “Yes, I don’t care who you are, how much money you make. If you don’t respect our country, then you shouldn’t be in this country playing football. Go to another country and play football. If you had to go somewhere else and try to play the sport, you wouldn’t have a job. . . . If you don’t respect this flag and this country, then you don’t know what this is all about. I would say, adios.” – READ MORE