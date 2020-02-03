Mike Bloomberg Offers ’60 Million’ Latinos: $15 Per Hour Plus Mass Migration

Michael Bloomberg is making a pitch for Latino votes with an offer of $15 per hour wages — but also a flood of new Latino migrants eager to compete for jobs, apartments, and K-12 desks in Latino communities.

“I believe we can once again be a country that welcomes immigrants, values immigrants, respects immigrants, and empowers them to pursue the American Dream,” Bloomberg said in a January 30 tweet.

The conflicting policy offer reflects shared goals of the Democrat Party’s two main leadership factions: Bloomberg and other investors who are eager for imported consumers and workers, and progressives who are eager for imported pro-government voters.

In contrast, President Donald Trump promised a low-immigration, “Hire American” policy on Inauguration Day, helping salaries rise for millions of blue-collar Americans, including Latinos. Unemployment rates for Latinos are now at a record low, and wages are at a record high. Half of the 21.5 million working Latinos earn above $712 a week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median wage for Latinos is almost $18 per hour.

Bloomberg's pitch offered a combination of government-engineered higher wages, more social status, and more opportunities for voters' children: Today, I'm releasing my plan to bring security and a new path forward to the 60 million Latinos who live in our country, Our path forward starts by improving economic security. By expanding the earned income tax credit, and by raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.