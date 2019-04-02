Mika Brzezinski Throws Accusation At Democrats Attacking Biden

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Democrats who are attacking former Vice President Joe Biden are hurting the party’s chances in 2020 and accused them of eating their young, on “Morning Joe” Tuesday.

“Democrats and those on the left who want to tweet me today and go nuts and get all woke — you’re eating your young. You’re eating those who can beat Trump. You’re killing the very people who have been pushing women ahead, who have been fighting for equal pay, who have been doing everything they can to respect women and their lives,” she said.

“And we’re going to go after Joe Biden for being affectionate to women of all ages, to men as well,” Brzezinski said. “This is ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it.”

Brzezinski was referring to accusations made against Biden by two women over the past week, who claim the former vice president put his hands on them in an inappropriate manner.

“I think that’s sad. I think the next time I see Joe Biden if he doesn’t hug me and give me a kiss and hold my hand while we’re talking to you, that’s a new Joe Biden and that’s not the Joe Biden I knew,” she said earlier in the segment.

“He’s a nice guy. He’s not a predator and this is ridiculous,” she added. “Let me just say it, this is ridiculous. It’s completely — the whole thing — the conversation has gotten out of control.”

