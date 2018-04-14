True Pundit

Mika Brzezinski Bashes Paul Ryan For Leaving Office To Spend Time With Family: ‘Leaving Almost With His Tail Between His Legs’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said House Speaker Paul Ryan has failed to do the right thing throughout his career in House leadership and said he is leaving Congress “almost with his tail between his legs.”

“I think the tragedy of this is watching Paul Ryan leave, after doing a pretty poor job of standing up for what’s right against a president who does not follow the rule of law, and is trying to undermine our democracy,” Brzezinski said.

She also implied President Donald Trump is acting like a fascist, when she urged her viewers to read former Secretary of State Madeline Albright’s book “Fascism.” – READ MORE

