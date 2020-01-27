Migrants say they will wait out Trump’s presidency in Mexico, and try to enter again once a Democrat gets into office

Many prospective migrants to the U.S. say that they are adopting a strategy to wait until President Donald Trump’s time in office is over and hope a Democrat opens up immigration opportunities.

In one video report from the Christian Broadcasting News, a 26-year-old Honduran deported from the U.S. said that he is stuck in Mexico and unable to get word from officials about work permits and other documentation.

“My idea is to go to Tijuana, and in Tijuana I’m gonna go ahead and try to make a living until Trump leaves the office,” said the migrant, whose name was withheld.

"Once he leaves the office hopefully, everything is going to go back to normal, or the situation is going to get better for immigration laws," he added. "And we're gonna go ahead and try to get up."