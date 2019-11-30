Migrants from 30 Nations Apprehended in One Texas Border Sector Since September 30

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended migrants from at least 30 different nations since the beginning of October. Sector officials report significant variations in the demographic nationalities of migrants being apprehended this fiscal year.

“The apprehension of migrants from countries such as Brazil, Haiti, China, and countries of Africa have increased significantly this fiscal year,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat threats in an effort to protect our country and the community.”

Sector officials report the apprehension of migrants from at least 30 separate nations other than Mexico during the first two months of Fiscal Year 2020 (which began on October 1). This is up from 15 nations during the same period in FY2019.

Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas the apprehension of migrants from this diverse range of countries presents unique challenges for Border Patrol agents who much figure out how to communicate, feed, and house these migrants. – READ MORE