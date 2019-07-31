Migrants buy babies for $80 to get ‘priority release’ in US

For as little as $80, illegal immigrants are buying babies to carry with them across the U.S.-Mexico border as a “passport for migration” into the country.

According to The Epoch Times:

Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, sent 400 agents to El Paso and Rio Grande Valley, Texas in mid-April to interview families that Border Patrol suspected were fake. In the last eight weeks, HSI special agents have identified 5,500 fraudulent families – about 15 percent of all cases referred.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan told Congress earlier this month that agents also identified 921 fake documents and 615 people have faced trafficking or child smuggling charges for the crimes.

"That tells me that we might be scratching the surface of this problem and the number of children being put at risk might be even higher," he said, citing examples like a 51-year-old illegal immigrant who confessed to Border Agents that he purchased a 6-month-old baby in Guatemala for $80.