Migrants attack Mexican soldiers at Guatemala border, demand entry across to US

Hundreds of migrants from Central America demanded that the Mexican government give them passage to make their way to the U.S. border on Monday, and reacted violently when Mexican soldiers stopped them.

The migrants attempted to force their way into Mexico by wading across the Suchiate River while others attacked the Mexican national guardsmen that tried to drive them back, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In a video produced by the Associated Press, migrants can be seen scuffling with soldiers, and one is shown lobbing a boulder at them.

“If they don’t let us cross through here, we will go through the river, and helped by God, to see what the future holds,” said a migrant on the video.

Standing on the bridge between the two countries, migrants read a public letter addressed to Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asking for permission to enter Mexico in order to make their way northward to the U.S. border. – READ MORE