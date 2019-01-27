Migrant with Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found with Large Group of Border Crossers

Border Patrol Agents Learned That A Migrant Who Crossed The Border With A Large Group In The New Mexico Desert Is Suffering From Flesh-eating Bacteria. Border Patrol Officials Said This Is One Of Many Ailments For Which They Are Treating Migrants.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Lordsburg Station in New Mexico said a Central American migrant sought medical treatment for what he believed to be a rash. The agents transported the migrant to a hospital where doctors determine the rash to be caused by necrotizing fascitis — flesh-eating bacteria, Border Patrol spokesman Carlos Antunez toldthe Associated Press.

The bacteria, which can be fatal, spreads quickly after being introduced to the body through a minor cut or scrape. It can cause an infection that can destroy muscle, skin, and other tissue, officials reported.

The migrant is expected to require extensive treatment for the infection.

El Paso Sector agents apprehended the migrant after he illegally crossed the border near the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry.

Officials said that since the beginning of the current fiscal year on October 1, 2018, agents apprehended 26 “large groups” of Central American migrants in this one small section of an unsecured border region. Border Patrol officials define a “large group” as having more than 100 migrants.- READ MORE