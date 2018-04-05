Migrant ‘caravan’ begins to splinter, ‘disperse’ after Trump raises alarm

The caravan of roughly 1,000 Central Americans moving toward the United States appeared to be splintering into smaller groups and “disperse” as of Wednesday, after drawing the ire of President Trump and capturing the attention of the nation.

The large group has been camped out in the town of Matias Romero in the southern part of Mexico since the weekend, after starting a trek from the Guatemala-Mexico border on March 25. It reached a peak of about 1,500 but a spokesperson for the advocacy group Pueblo Sin Fronteras – which organized the caravan and sought to draw attention to the rights of migrants – told Reuters that many people had broken off and were continuing the route on their own.

“Now they’re separating these groups,” Ellis Garcia told Reuters. “I don’t know what’s the deal, we have no answers.”

As the caravan began to attract growing attention in the U.S., Mexico began cracking down on the group. The Mexican government said in a statement late Tuesday that its immigration policy “is not subject to pressure,” but noted the caravan “began to disperse by decision of the participants.” It said 465 people had asked for transit visas and 230 had gotten them, and another 168 were likely to get some sort of visa to stay in Mexico.- READ MORE

