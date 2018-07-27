Migrant Avoided ICE 2 Different Times Before Shooting Cop in Head

A Florida police officer was still in “critical but stable condition” on Thursday after being shot in the head five days ago by an illegal alien, even as reports emerged that the shooting suspect should have been sent safely out of the country years ago.

But he was still free to roam the streets.

According to the WFTX, Fort Myers police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was nearly killed by a man he was trying to arrest at a gas station Saturday night for allegedly assaulting a group of males and stealing a cell phone from a car.

The man who shot the officer was Wisner Desmaret, a 29-year-old Haitian national who has been in custody at least twice before, according to WBBH, NBC2.

“The Glades County Sheriff’s Office said that Desmaret was placed on an ’ICE Hold’ in December 2008. He was then released to ICE officials at the Krome facility in Miami.

“Two years later, in a 2010 booking report, Desmaret was placed on another ‘ICE Hold, this time in Lee County.” – READ MORE

