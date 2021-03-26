Migrant admits he came to US because of Biden, ‘definitely’ would not have if Trump were president

A migrant who is seeking asylum in the United States admitted in an interview that aired Sunday that he would not have attempted to travel to the U.S. if Donald Trump were still president.

In fact, the migrant said specifically that he decided now was the right time to seek asylum here because of President Joe Biden.

ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz recently spoke with a Brazilian man — just one of the tens of thousands of migrants who are traveling to the U.S. in search of asylum — who admitted that Biden’s presidency was a motivating factor for coming to America.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz to illegal alien who crossed the border: “Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” Illegal alien: “Definitely not.” Raddatz: “Did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?” Illegal: “Basically” pic.twitter.com/OsxvdG8xO0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 21, 2021

“Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” Raddatz asked.

“Definitely not. Definitely. We have a chance, you know. The same environment that’s been going on today wasn’t there last year,” the man responded. “We used to watch the news and I definitely wouldn’t do this.” – READ MORE

