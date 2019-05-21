Middle schoolers accused of serving teachers food spiked with urine, semen

A video that recently made its way around Hyatts Middle School is leaving teachers and staff with a bad taste in their mouths, literally.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident at the Powell, Ohio middle school after administrators learned about a video circulating among students showing several putting bodily fluids into crepes during a home economics class, The Columbus Dispatchreports.

The crepes were then served to teachers and staff, who gobbled them right up before they realized they were tainted with urine and semen, sheriff’s spokesman Tracy Whited told the news site.

“One student filmed some of it, and the video made its way around the school and fortunately to school administrators,” he said. “There are multiple students we’re looking at as suspects. There are multiple victims, all staff.” – READ MORE