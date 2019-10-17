Middle school assembly ‘encourages students to embrace their homosexual feelings’

Gay is great, regardless of what parents think.

That’s the lesson students as young as 11 years old are learning at Van Buren Middle School in Kettering, Ohio, where Christian parents are sounding the alarm about the LGBTQ agenda in public schools that’s undermining their family values.

Mission: America, a conservative blog billed as “Christian Commentary on the Culture,” highlighted a recent school-wide assembly at the school held in conjunction with National Coming Out Day last week.

Parents weren’t informed about the “Coming Out Day” event, WND contributor Linda Harvey explained in the column for Mission: America, and at least one mother is pushing back against the indoctrination.

“It all happened at Van Buren Middle School in Kettering, a Dayton suburb. An 11-year-old boy reported to his mom that a special speaker addressed the students. Actor/author Maulik Pancholy related his experience believing he was ‘gay’ back in 6th grade and now encourages students to embrace their homosexual feelings. He’s written a book called The Best At It,” according to Harvey. – READ MORE