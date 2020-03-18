Mid-crisis, Democrat Super PAC to Spend $5 Million Attacking Trump over Coronavirus

A Democratic Party-aligned super PAC plans to spend $5 million on digital advertising to attack President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak — even as the nation struggles with the growing public health threat.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday: A Democratic super PAC said Tuesday it would spend $5 million on digital advertising flaying President Trump for his response to the novel coronavirus, one of several groups that planned to devote resources to this type of messaging.

(…)

McGowan said it was critical for outside groups like hers to exact a political price on Trump as his possible Democratic opponents, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), aim to project leadership by staying above the fray.

Biden and Sanders have hardly stayed “above the fray.” Neither has offered support to the president, and both have been scathing in their attacks.

Biden — who called Trump’s January travel ban on China “hysterical” and “racist” — criticized the president and released his own plan, while opposing travel bans from China, Europe, “or any other part of the world.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --