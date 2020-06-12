Microsoft CEO Bows to Employees Demanding Blacklist of Seattle Police: ‘We Have to Act’

More than 250 Microsoft employees have urged CEO Satya Nadella to cancel the company’s contracts with the Seattle Police Department as part of a larger movement to defund the city’s police force. Nadella has bowed to the pressure, saying “My response is this: Yes. We have to act. And our actions must reflect the values of our company and be directly informed by the needs of the Black and African American community.”

The International Business Times reports that over 250 employees have signed a letter sent to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urging the firm to cancel contracts it has with the Seattle Police Department as protesters across the United States call for the defunding of the police.

The employees have urged Nadella to call for the defunding of the Seattle Police Department and the resignation of the Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who protesters have said failed to control the police’s “inhumane responses” against protesters in the city.

The original letter was originally signed by 20 employees who stated that they live in the Capitol Hill area in Seattle where protests have taken place since the death of George Floyd. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --