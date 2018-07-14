Mickey Rourke Rips ‘Fa**ot’ Trump over Border Enforcement

Actor Mickey Rourke Ripped President Donald Trump’s Policy On Immigration Enforcement, Calling Him A “faggot” Responsible For “separating Thousands Of Children From Their Families.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rourke described the situation at the southern border as a “big mess.”

“This is a country founded by immigrants, Chinese, Irish, Italian, Puertorican [sic], Cuban…but what’s going on now with that faggot and his administration in the White House separating thousand of children from their families, most especially very young children 5 years and younger, children which is still breastfeeding, now it’s a big mess,” the Oscar-nominated actor wrote.

“Family can’t find their children and it’s a really big mess,” Rourke continued. “It’s not right what this garbage can sitting in a White House is doing to the children and their families. Not everyone who crosses the border illegally is a killer or a drug dealer.” – READ MORE

