Mick Mulvaney Says Democrats Will ‘Never’ See Trump’s Tax Returns

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Democrats in Congress will “never” succeed in obtaining President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Mulvaney mentioned in an interview with “Fox News Sunday” how Democrats are demanding the IRS to hand over Trump’s tax returns.

“Democrats are demanding that the IRS turn over the documents. That is not going to happen, and they know it. This is a political stunt,” Mulvaney said.

House Democrats said in early March they will be demanding Trump to release his tax returns, ramping up their investigations into the president.

“We’re almost ready to go,” Democratic New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell told Politico in March when asked about Trump’s tax returns.

Democrats have been pushing for the release of Trump’s tax returns since he announced his candidacy for president.

This all comes as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, requested a number of documents from the White House and is sending letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump.

