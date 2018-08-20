Mick Mulvaney blames D.C. politics for helping kill Trump’s military parade (VIDEO)

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday he believed there were factors other than the District of Columbia’s high price tag for President Trump’s decision to scratch his long-sought military parade.

“First of all, if the parade had been cancelled purely for fiscal reasons, I imagine I would have been in the room when that decision was made and I wasn’t,” Mr. Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday.” “So my guess is there were other contributing factors.”

On the proposed Military Parade being cancelled, @MickMulvaneyOMB tells Chris: "If the parade had been cancelled purely for fiscal reasons, I imagine I would have been in the room when that decision was made. And I wasn’t, so my guess is there were other contributing factors." pic.twitter.com/JMVkBLbkAf — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 19, 2018

Mr. Trump accused District officials of attempting to gouge the federal government with an exorbitant price tag on the parade planned for Veterans Day in November to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis gave a strong rebuke to the recent news that the military parade, to take place at the orders of President Donald Trump, was going to cost $90 million.

While traveling in South America, Mattis told reporters he had not seen an estimated cost for the total parade.

Mattis then gave his thoughts on the report and the defense official who provided the high number.

"Whoever told you that is probably smoking something that's legal in my state, but not in most states," he said.