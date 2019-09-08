Mick Jagger Blasts Trump’s ‘Polarization, Rudeness, and Lying’ About Climate Change

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger blasted President Donald Trump while presenting his film The Burnt Orange Heresy at the Venice Film Festival Saturday, accusing him of wiping out environmental controls and feeding into polarization across the board.

The “Paint It Black” singer told the crowd that the U.S. is shirking its duty in leading the environmental movement across the globe and placed the blame squarely on the Trump administration.

“We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place — that were just about adequate — have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” the 76-year-old rocker said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(…)

Jagger also decried the “incivility of political life” in the U.S. and around the world.

“I’m not sure I was always against civility, but when you see it now the incivility of political life which we see in so many countries including my own, especially this last week— and in other countries, particularly the U.S.— when you see this, it’s a bit of a sea change from what you were used to,” he said.

“I don’t mean that manners are everything. But the combination of all these things, where it’s going to lead us … polarization, rudeness and lying,” he added. – READ MORE