Michigan’s Whitmer says armed protesters displayed ‘worst racism and awful parts’ of US history

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slammed the protesters who gathered inside the state’s Capitol building on Thursday to demand she rescind her stay-at-home orders, saying they represented the “worst racism and awful parts” of U.S. history.

“There were swastikas and Confederate flags and nooses and people with assault rifles,” Whitmer said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Some of the outrageousnesses of what happened at our capitol depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country.”

The Michigan governor, however, added that those people represented a small portion of the demonstrators at the state capital and that, for the most part, the protest was peaceful.

“When you think about the fact that this is a state of almost 10 million people, the vast majority of whom are doing the right thing,” she added, “the behavior you’ve seen in all of the clips is not representative of who we are in Michigan.”

Holding American flags and handmade signs – and with some carrying firearms — the demonstrators in Lansing first congregated shoulder-to-shoulder on Thursday outside before demanding to be let inside the building as lawmakers were poised to debate an extension of an emergency and disaster declaration. Some chanted “Let us in,” The Detroit News reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --