Michigan’s Democrat AG Dana Nessel Claimed Her Son Was ‘Devastated’ To Hear The Words ‘Merry Christmas’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in a since-deleted tweet, claims her son was “devastated” the first time he heard somebody wish he and his mother a “Merry Christmas.”

Nessel was actually responding to a video clip of President Trump wishing his supporters a Merry Christmas at a rally in Georgia earlier this month.

“Let me begin by wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Remember the word?” the President began.

SHOCK: Michigan Democrat State Attorney General Dana Nessel had a public meltdown over Trump wishing his supporters a "Merry Christmas" and stated her "son looked devastated" when someone said "Merry Christmas" to him. She then deleted her tweet.

“Remember we started five years ago and I said ‘You’re going to be saying Christmas again,’ and we say it proudly again although they’ll be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary,” he added. – READ MORE

