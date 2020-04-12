Michigan stay-at-home order now bans visits to friends, relatives, governor says

Traveling to another home within Michigan, even to visit friends or relatives, or to go to a vacation home, is now banned under Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 1.

“Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing,” Whitmer said in a statement.” We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families.”

Some exceptions to the order — which takes effect Saturday — are caring for a relative or their pet, a child, an elderly or disabled person, visiting someone in a health care facility, or attending a funeral with fewer than 10 people.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” Whitmer said in a news conference “People can still leave the house for outdoor activities…recreational activities are still permitted as long as they’re taking place outside of six feet from anyone else.” – READ MORE

