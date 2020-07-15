Michigan Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce Gretchen Whitmer Mask Mandate

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order on Friday stating businesses “must” deny service to patrons not wearing a mask, and now a number of sheriffs are refusing to enforce the edict.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott says his department won’t be enforcing Gov. Whitmer’s new mask mandate.

The executive order, which states business “must” deny service to patrons who aren’t wearing a mask, comes with a $500 misdemeanor.

Abbott told Fox 17 he believes the order is “very bland,” and that it would be “very hard to enforce.”

He said his department will respond if a business complains, but that the individual will need to be prosecuted by the Michigan State Police or the Attorney General’s Office.

The Arenac County Sheriff told residents to tattle directly to Whitmer’s office about neighbors not wearing masks.

“Our deputies often run call to call most of their shift,” Arenac County Sheriff James Mosciski said, according to ABC 12. – READ MORE

