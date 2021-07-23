Michigan Repeals Emergency Powers Law Gretchen Whitmer Exploited for Endless, Unilateral Lockdowns

The Michigan legislature completed repealing an emergency powers law Wednesday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) exploited to maintain a perpetual lockdown for months.

A citizens initiative triggered a legislative vote to repeal the 1945 law that was immune to a Whitmer veto. Last week, the Senate voted to repeal the law. On Wednesday, it was the House’s turn.

“As the governor issued unilateral orders around the Legislature, people felt like they had lost their voice in Lansing and had no representation,” state Rep. Matt Hall (R) said during debate.

“They felt the system was not working for them.”

As a result of Whitmer’s endless, unilateral lockdown orders, a group called Unlock Michigan organized a petition drive to collect a sufficient amount of signatures to force a legislative vote or one on the November 2022 ballot. After submitting more signatures than necessary and obtaining verification by the Democrat Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, the state Board of Canvassers refused to approve the signatures, forcing the state Supreme Court to step in twice. – READ MORE

