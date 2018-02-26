Michigan pothole so large police officer stands knee-deep

The slow thaw from this winter’s bitter cold has caused potholes to open up across Michigan, but one crater in particular was large enough to fit a police officer up to his knees on Friday.

The Grand Blanc Police Department said in a Facebook post the crater was discovered on McWain Road in Grand Blanc Township, located about 65 miles northwest of Detroit.

The department posted a photo showing Officer David Clark standing inside a pothole. Clark, who police said is 6 feet 5 inches tall, stood in the pothole for perspective to show how large the crater was. – READ MORE

