Michigan now requiring able-bodied people to work in order to keep food stamp benefits

As of October 1, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services(MDHHS) has reinstated federal work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to receive food assistance.

MDHHS said that once recipients reach the date of their next annual case eligibility determination, able-bodied adults ages 18-49 will have three months to meet federal work requirements, or qualify for an exemption, or they will lose assistance.

Able-bodied recipients reportedly must complete at least 20 hours per week of work, volunteering or job training to continue receiving benefits. – READ MORE