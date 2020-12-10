Michigan Lawmaker Stripped Of Committees, Faces Further Disciplinary Action After Calling For Attacks On ‘Trumpers’

In a Wednesday statement, Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield said that Rep. Cynthia Johnson has been stripped of her committees and faces ‘further disciplinary action.’

“Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American,” wrote Chatfield in a statement. “They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official,” he added.

“Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplanary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations.”

Is Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson trying to stoke civil war?

In a three-minute video posted to her Facebook page, the Democrat from Detroit said “This is just a warning to you Trumpers… be careful. Tread lightly. We ain’t playin’ with you…“- READ MORE

