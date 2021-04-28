Michigan Lawmaker Gets In DUI Crash, Flashes Badge, Fights Police, Threatens To Call Gov. Whitmer

Fowlerville, Mich. – The Michigan State Police have released dashcam footage of the April 6 arrest of state Rep. Jewell Jones, a Democrat member of the State House of Representatives.

Authorities say Jones was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest after crashing his vehicle on I-96. State Troopers found Jones near his vehicle, which had the vanity plate ‘ELECTED’ in a ditch on the highway.

Two Troopers arriving at the scene of the crash said Jones was combative and attempted to flash a badge at police instead of his identification. Troopers had to take him to the ground, use tasers twice, and pepper spray him to get him in custody.

“I don’t give a f— bro, when I call Gretchen ill (sic) need yall (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything,” state Rep. Jewell Jones said, according to the report, which The Detroit News obtained Wednesday. He also said: “It’s not going to be good for you, I run y’all budget, bro,” according to a Trooper.- READ MORE

