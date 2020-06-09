Michigan judge orders state to stop trying to hold barber in contempt for not closing shop during pandemic

A Michigan judge has blocked efforts by the state’s attorney general to continue trying to hold a local barber in contempt of court over the businessman’s refusal to keep his shop closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday had vacated a ruling that ordered Karl Manke to close his haircutting business in Owosso. Manke, 77, lost his business license after refusing to comply in early May with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown order for non-essential businesses. He appealed and won an important court victory, and now a Michigan Circuit Court order says the state can no longer go after him.

“It is no longer appropriate for Plaintiff to seek to compel Defendant to comply with a nonexistent injunction,” the order from Judge Matthew J. Stewart said.

The state’s attorney general last week filed a motion to find Manke in contempt if he continued to cut hair following an appeals court decision, the Flint Journal reported. The motion asked for thousands of dollars in fines each day against Manke if he kept cutting hair. – READ MORE

