Michigan Joins Pennsylvania With Mail-In-Ballot Extension

A Michigan judge on ruled on Friday that the state must accept ballots that arrive within two weeks of the election, as long as they are postmarked by November 2nd. The judge also said that the state – which was decided by 10,000 votes in 2016 – cannot restrict who can help voters return an absentee ballot.

Michigan joins Pennsylvania in recent mail-in-ballot rulings, after a top state court on Thursday relaxed a deadline related to accepting ballots as long as they’re postmarked no later than November 3 and arrive within three days (as opposed to two weeks in Michigan).

Here’s how election lawsuits in other key swing-states are shaping up, via The Hill.

In Florida there’s a major dispute over steps which former felons must take in order to regain their right to vote – which could affect nearly 800,000 votes. An estimated two-thirds of affected felons are Black and tend to lean Democrat. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --