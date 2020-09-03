Michigan Insists It Wasn’t Hacked As Data From State Voter Rolls Turns Up On Russian Forum

Here’s yet another story of critical national security import that has been, unsurprisingly, played down by the mainstream media. Michigan’s Department of State denied on Tuesday it had been the victim of a data breach after voter information that was clearly stolen from somewhere surfaced on a platform used by Russian hackers.

The data was first discovered and shared by GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe. Amusingly, the hackers who “stole” this data managed to use it to win a “reward” from the Trump State Department.

Obviously, somebody screwed up here: Either the data was stolen and the State of Michigan is lying, or this really was a scam, and the hackers managed to successfully take advantage of Democrats’ hysterical demands for ‘evidence’ of more Russian electoral interference.

Remember, Democrats in Congress have persistently played down stories of Russian election meddling that occurred during the closing months of President Obama’s term. Why? Because it shows that Obama dropped the ball when it came to defending America’s electing infrastructure. Alternatively, it suggests that these types of attacks aren’t important. For Democrats, this is a sophie’s choice: Admitting Obama dropped the ball would reinforce the notion that ‘Russian interference’ wasn’t a problem until Trump won the election and Dems needed a narrative to explain away his victory as anything other than ‘winning a fair, free and open election’. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --