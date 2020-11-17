Michigan House Republicans Plan Gretchen Whitmer Impeachment

Several Republican members of the Michigan House of Representatives are proposing articles of impeachment against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

State Rep. Matt Maddock (R) announced via Parler that he is joining with Reps. Daire Rendon (R), Beau LaFave (R), Ryan Berman (R), and Shane Hernandez (R) on the effort. He said incoming legislators Ken Borton (R) and Steve Carra (R) are supportive, as well.

State Sens. Dan Lauwers (R) and Lana Theis (R) are also backing impeachment, Maddock said.

Maddock posted a list of reasons for why he believed Whitmer should be impeached:

Ignored court orders.

Violated our Constitutional rights.

Completely ignored due process and the legislature.

Weaponized contact tracing databases to aid democrat campaigns.

Using our kids as political pawns and denied special needs students who depend on the services that occur during in-person classes. Caused the unnecessary death of thousands of our vulnerable elderly who died alone and scared in nursing homes.

In Michigan, the House of Representatives initiates impeachment and a majority vote is required. In the next legislative session, Republicans will have a 58-52 majority, according to Mlive.- READ MORE

