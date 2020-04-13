Michigan Gov. Whitmer Bans Residents From Buying Seeds Or Plants — And Gatherings ‘Of Any Size’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is coming under fire for an expansive new order to lock down state residents during the coronavirus, forbidding anyone from buying seeds or plants and banning gatherings “of any size.”

The Democratic governor’s extension of Michigan’s stay-at-home order also outlaws residents from traveling “between residences” — although out-of-state people can still head to cabins and cottages they own in the state.

Whitmer, who has emerged as a top candidate to join Joe Biden on the 2020 ticket, signed the order, one of the most aggressive of any U.S. state issued since the pandemic began, on Friday evening.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” Whitmer said at a news conference Friday, noting that the stay-at-home order will run until at least May 1.

One part of Whitmer’s order bans the sale of seeds and plants, which is drawing fire from greenhouse and nursery owners. Retail garden centers have been ordered to close. – READ MORE

