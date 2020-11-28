Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Nominated for Time ‘Person of the Year’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been nominated to be Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

The magazine published the list on Wednesday. Perhaps the most notable person listed is President Donald Trump, who was previously named “Person of the Year” in 2016 after winning the presidency.

Whitmer is in the running with:

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Rapper Kanye West

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Pope Francis

Singer Billie Eilish

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Prince Harry

Artist Megan Thee Stallion

Vice President Mike Pence

Global warming activist Greta Thunberg, who won in 2019

Artist Bad Bunny

Black Lives Matter activists

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is the only other state level politician in the running.

Like Cuomo, Whitmer has faced backlash from state residents over the heavy-handed nature of her coronavirus-related edicts. And like Cuomo, Whitmer has been met with criticism over her controversial policy of putting virus-infected patients into nursing homes to recuperate.- READ MORE

