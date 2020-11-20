Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces possible impeachment proceedings for ‘corrupt conduct’

Three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives introduced a resolution for impeachment against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday, following the state’s plan to enforce new coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Today I introduced Articles of Impeachment against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” Rep. Beau LaFave said on twitter Wednesday.

“The four articles of impeachment against Gov. Whitmer include failing to respect the separation of powers by exercising power granted to the legislative branch, violating the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issuing executive orders against the interests of the people and state, and using state resources to reward political allies,” he added.

LaFave, along with Representatives Matt Maddock and Daire Rendon, issued the resolution claiming the governor has guilty of “corrupt conduct in office and crimes and misdemeanors” after she and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a three-week order limiting indoor social gatherings starting Wednesday.- READ MORE

