Michigan GOP Lawmakers Call For ‘Full Audit’ Of Election Results Over ‘Serious Allegations’ Of Error, Voter Fraud

Republican senators in the Michigan legislature are calling on Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to conduct a “full audit” of the 2020 general election before certifying the results of any race.

The letter, dated Friday, Nov. 13, was released on Thursday and signed by two Republican state senators, Tom Barrett and Lana Theis. The senators requested that Benson delay certifying election results over a spate of errors and allegations of voter fraud that have cast doubt on Michigan’s election process.

“Every citizen deserves to have faith in the integrity of the election process and its outcome. It is our responsibility, as elected public servants, to assure the people of Michigan of the process’s integrity through complete transparency and the faithful investigation of any allegations of wrongdoing, fraud, or abuse,” the senators wrote. “Unfortunately, a number of serious allegations have been made which cannot and should not be ignored.”

The letter first cited a 6,000-vote error in election results from Michigan’s Antrim County, noting that “Antrim is just one of 47 counties in Michigan that used the software system at issue, Dominion Voting Systems, to process their ballots.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --