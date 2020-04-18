Michigan Democrat who recovered from coronavirus: Everyone needs to get behind the president

Michigan Democrat State Rep. Karen Whitsett called for an end to the partisan attacks on President Trump, saying she believes politics needs to be “put aside” in a pandemic.

“You know, we have a president that is in the White House — not a Republican president. We have a president that is in the White House,” she asserted Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“And, at this time right now, everyone needs to get behind the president of the United States and the vice president of the United States and we need to simply unite together.”

“We have people that are in our United States, which is united, that we need to be working to save and that takes all of us,” Whitsett concluded. “So, whatever your party is, that is neither here nor there at this time. Right now we are human beings in the United States of America and we need to unite.”

Appearing with host Steve Doocy, Whitsett and former NFL player Mark Campbell described how they recovered from the virus, one day after a roundtable discussion with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House. Both credited hydroxychloroquine — an anti-malaria drug — for helping them get better.

“Well, I had been on hydroxychloroquine in the past for Lyme disease, but that was many, many years ago back in 2014. But, it would not have been made readily available to me if it was not for the president making his comments,” Whitsett remarked. – READ MORE

