Michigan Democrat Doxxes Republican’s Children Before She Reverses Course To Certify County Vote

Two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers were berated, smeared as racists, and one even had her children doxxed before the pair reversed course on Tuesday night to certify the vote in Michigan’s most populated county.

Abraham Aiyash, a Democrat Michigan state representative-elect, spoke of Republican Monica Palmer’s children and named their school as he berated her for being a “racist.” The Federalist reports:

“You, Ms. Monica Palmer from Grosse Pointe Woods, which has a history of racism, are deciding to enable and continue to perpetuate the racist history of this country and I want you to think about what that means for your kids,” he said, name-dropping the name of their school and talking about the impact her decision would have on their black classmates.

BREAKING VIDEO: The exact moment Democrat Abraham Aiyash threatened Monica Palmer’s children on zoom. This extortion attempt directly influenced the decision to agree to certify the election fraud in #WayneCounty.@TheJusticeDept @JackPosobiec @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vDGiFIwmOf — Miss Michigan (@correctthemedia) November 18, 2020

Aiyash claimed his “district was being personally attacked by Palmer’s refusal to certify the election, and accused her of suppressing the black vote on purpose,” The Federalist noted.

“You are standing here today, telling folks that black Detroit should not have their votes counted,” said the Democrat. “You are certainly showing that you are a racist. You may say that you are not. You may claim that you are not. But let’s be very clear, your words today, and your actions today made it clear that you are okay with silencing the votes of an 80% African-American city.”- READ MORE

