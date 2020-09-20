Michigan Dem Spotted at Airport After Saying She Wouldn’t Leave D.C. (VIDEO)

Less than an hour after telling CNN she wouldn’t leave the nation’s capital until Congress passed a second coronavirus relief package, Michigan Democratic representative Elissa Slotkin was spotted wheeling a suitcase in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to video from the Congressional Leadership Fund.

“I just knew that I was not going to go back to my district and walk around and go to the grocery store and have people ask me again about the state of the latest COVID emergency bill, and tell them that because of politics we couldn’t get in a room together,” Slotkin said Thursday on CNN. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --