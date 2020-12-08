Michigan AG Slams People Wishing ‘Merry Christmas’ After Trump Warning

Responding to President Trump wishing attendees at a Georgia rally a “Merry Christmas” and reminding them he had stated years ago that Americans would again use the phrase proudly despite those who would “try to take that word out of the vocabulary,” Michigan Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a tweet (later deleted) in which she claimed her son had been “devastated” when an employee at a store wished them a “Merry Christmas.”

Nessel tweeted that after her son asked her if they were the only Americans who didn’t celebrate Christmas, she told him, “No, and we are just as American as everyone else.” She then insinuated that President Trump was unaware of such diversity by adding, “Glad @JoeBiden knows that.”

Nessel wrote, “I remember the first time I was at a store with my son and an employee said ‘Merry Christmas’ to us. My son looked devastated as asked ‘Are we the only people who don’t celebrate Christmas?’ I answered ‘No, and we are just as American as everyone else.’ Glad @JoeBiden knows that.”

Let me begin by wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Remember the word? Remember we started five years ago and I said “You’re going to be saying Christmas again,” and we say it proudly again although they’ll be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary. We’re not going to let them do that.

President Trump: “I said you’re going to be saying ‘Christmas’ again — and we say it proudly again… will be trying to take that word again out of the vocabulary.” pic.twitter.com/IfAgr7s9NN — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2020

Nessel later issued another tweet, writing, “Saying ‘Happy Holidays’ this time of year does not denigrate Christianity. It simply acknowledges and respects the great diversity of our nation and includes each and everyone of us who call ourselves proud Americans.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --