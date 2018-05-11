Michelle Wolf: Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘Loved’ My WHCD Jokes (VIDEO)

Comedian Michelle Wolf said in a sit-down interview with Seth Meyers that White House press secretary Sarah Huckab3ee Sanders “loved” her jokes at the recent White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) dinner.

Wolf, 32, drew widespread criticism for her “roast” at the annual dinner last month, after she made several crude jokes ridiculing women who work in President Donald Trump’s White House, including comments that personally attacked Huckabee Sanders’ appearance.

“It went great and every single person loved it,” Wolf told the Late Night With Seth Meyers host. “Across the board. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called me and was like, ‘I loved it so much. I got every joke.’” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1