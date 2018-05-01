Michelle Wolf on correspondents’ dinner: ‘I wouldn’t change a single word that I said’

Comedian Michelle Wolf on Monday stood by her performance at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner, despite criticism from conservatives and some journalists that she went too far.

“I wouldn’t change a single word that I said. I’m very happy with what I said, and I’m glad I stuck to my guns,” Wolf said on NPR’s “Fresh Air.”

“I don’t pull punches,” she added. “I’m not afraid to talk about things. And I don’t think they expected that from me.”

Wolf caused a furor in Washington, D.C., on Saturday after she delivered a searing 19-minute set that took aim at President Trump, Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the media, several Democratic politicians and others.- READ MORE

