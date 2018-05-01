Michelle Wolf doubles down on SHAMEFUL, tries shifting blame to MEDIA for bullying Sarah Sanders

It certainly seems to be raining down a whole lot of awful all over so-called comedian Michelle Wolf’s head. And if she hadn’t said such appalling and gross things during the White House Correspondent’s Dinner we might feel sorry for her … ok, probably not.

The reality is Wolf not only bullied Sarah Sanders for the way she looks, but she also made hugely gross ‘jokes’ about abortion, and to top it off, she wasn’t even funny.

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

No one made this about Sarah's looks but you, Michelle.

