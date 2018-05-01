True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Michelle Wolf doubles down on SHAMEFUL, tries shifting blame to MEDIA for bullying Sarah Sanders

Posted on by
Share:

It certainly seems to be raining down a whole lot of awful all over so-called comedian Michelle Wolf’s head. And if she hadn’t said such appalling and gross things during the White House Correspondent’s Dinner we might feel sorry for her … ok, probably not.

The reality is Wolf not only bullied Sarah Sanders for the way she looks, but she also made hugely gross ‘jokes’ about abortion, and to top it off, she wasn’t even funny.

No one made this about Sarah’s looks but you, Michelle. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WAAAH! Michelle Wolf doubles down on SHAMEFUL, tries shifting blame to MEDIA for bullying Sarah Sanders (ha!)
WAAAH! Michelle Wolf doubles down on SHAMEFUL, tries shifting blame to MEDIA for bullying Sarah Sanders (ha!)

Michelle, just say you're sorry. This isn't difficult.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: