Michelle Williams Admits To Being ‘Paralyzed’ Upon Learning Mark Wahlberg Earned More Money

Remember the big controversy in late 2017 when feminists learned that Mark Wahlberg earned more than Michelle Williams on reshoots for the movie “All the Money in the World”? Well, it’s back in the news again.

According to Fox News, Michelle Williams made an appearance in D.C. earlier this week to advocate for the Paycheck Fairness Act in honor of Equal Pay Day, where she admitted to feeling “paralyzed” upon learning that Wahlberg earned more than she did at the time, ignoring the fact he was easily the most bankable movie star of 2017.

“It’s the kind of story I would normally resist: the morality tale with a happy ending, or rather a happy beginning because that’s really why I’m here,” Williams began. “There won’t be satisfaction for me until I can exhaust my efforts ensuring that all women experience the elevation of their self-worth and its connection to the elevation of their market worth.”

"In late 2017, the news broke that I'd been paid less than $1,000 compared to the $1.5 million that my male counterpart had received for the exact same amount of work," she continued. "And guess what, no one cared. This came as no surprise to me, it simply reinforced my life-learned belief that equality is not an inalienable right and that women would always be working just as hard for less money while shouldering more responsibility in their homes. When the news passed as quickly as it had broken I sat paralyzed in feelings of futility."